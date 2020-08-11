- Advertisement -

BMW has announced a limited edition variant of its most popular SUV, the X7 namely, Dark Shadow Edition, will be available from August 2020.

The 2021 X7 Dark Shadow Edition Car will be built at Plant Spartanburg, starting this August 2020. Six hundred vehicles will be developed for customers worldwide, with approximately 75 units reserved for the U.S. Preorder have already begun to since July 23. The order can be saved through a $1,000 refundable amount.

The Dark Shadow Edition X7 will be equipped with a very comprehensive selection of standard and optional equipment and packages. The only option at pre-order is selecting second-row Captain’s Chairs vs. the standard three-person bench seat.

The Dark Edition will be the first of the X series lineup to be painted in a BMW Individual Frozen Arctic Grey metallic matte finish, along with extended Shadowline high-gloss black trim is applied to the door window trim, B- and C-pillar covers, side-mirror base covers and roof rails, kidney grille and air breather trim.

Other than these, the M Sport exhaust will be finished in black chrome. 22-inch M V-spoke bicolor matte Jett Black light-allow wheels will let the limited edition X7 SUV roll out in style. The only powertrain is available in the 4.4 liter V8 found in the BMW X7M50i with 523 hp and 553 lb.-ft. Of torque. In the U.S., the MSRP was set at $119,495 plus $995 Destination.

Standard and optional equipment

Standard equipment on the X7 Dark Shadow Edition includes:

22-inch Style 755M wheels with mixed-size performance run-flat tires.

8-speed Sport Automatic transmission

M Sport Brakes

M Sport Differential

M Sport Exhaust

Adaptive M Suspension

Two-axle air suspension

Remote Engine Start

Icon Adaptive LED with Laserlight

Active Protection Automatic front seat belt tensioning Automatic closing of windows and sunroof Fatigue and Focus alert Post-crash braking

Active Driving Assistant Lane Departure warning Active Blind Spot Detection and Protection Pedestrian Warning with braking Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation City Collision Mitigation with braking Speed limit information Automatic high beams Rear Cross-traffic alert Rear Collision preparation

Driving Professional Assistance Package Extended Traffic Jam Assistance for limited access highways Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go Energetic Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance Automatic Lane Change Evasion Assistant and front cross-traffic alert

Cold Weather Package Heated front and rear seats 5-zone climate control

Luxury Seating Package Front ventilated, massaging seats.

Executive Package Panoramic Sky Lounge LED roof Heated and cooled cupholders Glass controls

Multi-contour seats

Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Audio

Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7 and two 12.3-inch digital displays

Apple Car-Play and Android Auto Compatibility

SiriusXM with 360L and 1 year All Access subscription

Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices

WiFi Hotspot with complimentary 3-month or 3Gb trial

Head-Up display

Comfort Access keyless entry

Soft-close automatic doors

Acoustic glass

Rear manual side-window shades

Heated front seats, armrests and steering wheel

Leather dashboard

Ambient lighting

Drive recorder

Rearview camera and Surround View with 3D View

Park Distance Control