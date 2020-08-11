Lincoln Corsair Car To Be a Plug-In Hybrid Soon?

- Advertisement -

The name Lincoln connects to luxury and reliability, and now it will add a hybrid to one of its tags. While the Bronco fever doesn’t seem to rest that easy, automobile manufacturers are striving hard to give their best in the SUV/crossover segment. And while the roads are turned to electrification, the Lincoln skilly adopts the Plug-in Hybrid capability for its Corsari SUV.

We first got a glimpse of the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring during the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. And it will now include a Plug-in Hybrid version of the same.

The PHEV drivetrain of the Corsair will get an independent electric motor on the rear axle. This motor will give the upcoming Corsair PHEV an all-wheel-drive setup, which will be the first of its kind in the segment. There will be no direct mechanical linkages to the battery-powered motor allowing it to operate as an independent unit. The compact luxury SUV crossover will deliver 25 miles of battery-only range.

This is Lincoln’s first-ever dual-powertrain technology, and according to Ford, the plug-in hybrid drivetrain will deliver a combined peak power output of 266 horsepower. The driver can control power distribution by selecting different driving modes, including Normal, Excite, Conserve, Slippery, and Deep. In addition to the above, two more styles, namely, Preserve EV and Pure EV, will also be introduced.

N the preserve mode, the Corsair’s high voltage battery pack is recharged on the go by deriving power from both engine and electric motors. In this mode, the battery pack can be recharged up to 75% capacity. As the name suggests, the Pure EV mode allows the driver to use Corsair’s dual electric motors to operate the vehicle. The Pure EV mode also seamlessly engages its hybrid system once a driver exceeds the drivetrain’s electrical capacity.

The expected price is said to be near $50,000.