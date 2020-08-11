Home Make Audi Here's an $186k Limited Edition Variant Audi R8 V10 Car !!!
MakeAudiCar NewsReviewsCar ReviewsFeaturedFeatures/OpinionLuxury CarsSpotted/Spied

Here’s an $186k Limited Edition Variant Audi R8 V10 Car !!!

By- Rishabh Chugh
- Advertisement -

Before bidding farewell to the entry-level Audi R8, the German automotive giant has announced 30 limited edition models of R8 V10 in either Mugello Blue, Avus Silver, or Sonoma Green.

Along with these new exterior attractive paints, the R8 will pack new interior features and be available in $186,000 for the Coupe and $195,000 for the Spyder.
The buyers can still have the fun of the Audi Sportscar by availing the V10 Performance variant. But the limited-edition Audi R8 will have a carbon fiber front sway bar, used in the Performance variants to save around 4.4 lbs (2 kg) of weight. They also feature a sport exhaust system, borrowed from the same R8 Performance.

If you opt for a Coupe model, keep in mind that there are 15 Mugello Blue with pastel silver interior cars, five Avus Silver ones with black interiors and red stitching, and another five Sonoma Green examples with a black interior and grey stitching. There are only five Spyders available, all in Mugello Blue, with pastel silver interiors.

Also Read:  Benelli 302S To Launch Early This Year In India, Know Everything

The limited-edition models will mark the difference with Audi Exclusive floor mats, and color-matched piping and stitching and 20-inch milled wheels finished in silver. While the interior will stand out with novelties, including the carbon fiber high-gloss surrounds for both the virtual cockpit and the air vents, as well as the carbon sigma high-gloss inlays. Coupe variants also come with a diamond-stitched Alcantara headliner.

- Advertisement -

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Rishabh Chugh
An automobile engineer by profession, writer by heart.
Previous articleLincoln Corsair Car To Be a Plug-In Hybrid Soon?
Next articleThe Final Call Season 2 New Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need to Know !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Tesla INC Open to Supply Batteries to Rivals !!!

Furious Mad -
Also Read:  2022 Aston Martin Valhalla: The Limited One from Aston Hypercar Overview !!!
This Tuesday, Tesla INC. CEO Elon Musk gave away a piece of great news. Now, they are ready to licensing software and also, may...
Read more
Car News

Renault Nissan Alliance Woes Compounds During Coronavirus Pandemic !!!

Furious Mad -
This time, when the French part goes into results for Renault Nissan alliances, they are going to reveal the bitter truth of the weakness,...
Read more
Car News

Ferrari Officials Claim to Wait Till 2022 for Scuderia to Win.

Furious Mad -
2021 is seen to be painful for Ferrari, and it is since the beginning of this session. And this makes it pretty evident for...
Read more
Car News

What Can STOP Mercedes This Weekend at British Grand Prix?

Furious Mad -
It has been seventy years since the first Formula race took place in Silverstone. And it is going to be no less thrill here....
Read more
2,721,597FansLike
41,469FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Tesla INC Open to Supply Batteries to Rivals !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This Tuesday, Tesla INC. CEO Elon Musk gave away a piece of great news. Now, they are ready to licensing software and also, may...
Read more

Renault Nissan Alliance Woes Compounds During Coronavirus Pandemic !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This time, when the French part goes into results for Renault Nissan alliances, they are going to reveal the bitter truth of the weakness,...
Read more

Ferrari Officials Claim to Wait Till 2022 for Scuderia to Win.

Car News Furious Mad -
2021 is seen to be painful for Ferrari, and it is since the beginning of this session. And this makes it pretty evident for...
Read more

What Can STOP Mercedes This Weekend at British Grand Prix?

Car News Furious Mad -
It has been seventy years since the first Formula race took place in Silverstone. And it is going to be no less thrill here....
Read more

2020 Hyundai Kona Review, Price, Specs, Features And Everything Latest Updates !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Hyundai Kona is a subcompact electric SUV manufactured by Hyundai, South Korea.
Also Read:  2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago is the Lamborghini's Way of Special Editions !!!
It became very popular as Hyundai Kauai and Hyundai Encino in China. Hyundai Kona...
Read more

2021 Ford Bronco Review, New Stylish, Fresh Look, Specs, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Ford Bronco is a one of popular SUV in the world that manufactured by Ford Motor company. It's a mid-size SUV with Four doors based...
Read more

2020 Nissan Titan Price, Reviews, Specs, Features, And Latest Updates !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Nissan Titan is a popular pickup truck manufactured by Nissan, United States. It's a four doors heavy-duty truck with trailer tow capability. But, Nissan Titan 2020...
Read more

2020 Toyota Fortuner Review, Price, Specs, And Latest Updates You Need to Know !!!

Car News Utkarsh Pal -
Toyota Fortuner is a mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) manufactured by TOYOTA, a Japanese Automobile manufacturer company. It's five doors mid-size SUV popular among the...
Read more

Know About 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Verdict, And Latest Update Here !!!

Car News Archit Vyas -
Rоlls-Rоyce is widely recоgnized as a cоachbuilder оf ultra-luxuriоus cars fоr ultra-wealthy fоlks, and the grand Ghоst represents the entry pоint intо that exclusive...
Read more

2020 NIO EC6 Car Performance, Specs, Mileage, Design, And You Should Know Everything !!!

Car News Archit Vyas -
Ambitiоus Chinese firm Niо has unveiled the EC6 cоupé SUV, which will be the electric start-up’s third prоductiоn car when it gоes оn sale...
Read more
© Auto Freak