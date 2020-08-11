Here’s an $186k Limited Edition Variant Audi R8 V10 Car !!!

- Advertisement -

Before bidding farewell to the entry-level Audi R8, the German automotive giant has announced 30 limited edition models of R8 V10 in either Mugello Blue, Avus Silver, or Sonoma Green.

Along with these new exterior attractive paints, the R8 will pack new interior features and be available in $186,000 for the Coupe and $195,000 for the Spyder.

The buyers can still have the fun of the Audi Sportscar by availing the V10 Performance variant. But the limited-edition Audi R8 will have a carbon fiber front sway bar, used in the Performance variants to save around 4.4 lbs (2 kg) of weight. They also feature a sport exhaust system, borrowed from the same R8 Performance.

If you opt for a Coupe model, keep in mind that there are 15 Mugello Blue with pastel silver interior cars, five Avus Silver ones with black interiors and red stitching, and another five Sonoma Green examples with a black interior and grey stitching. There are only five Spyders available, all in Mugello Blue, with pastel silver interiors.

The limited-edition models will mark the difference with Audi Exclusive floor mats, and color-matched piping and stitching and 20-inch milled wheels finished in silver. While the interior will stand out with novelties, including the carbon fiber high-gloss surrounds for both the virtual cockpit and the air vents, as well as the carbon sigma high-gloss inlays. Coupe variants also come with a diamond-stitched Alcantara headliner.