Spotted: Know Everything Latest Update About Fifth Generation Range Rover !!!

By- Rishabh Chugh
Each model has a certain period of life. After its completion, they need updates, a new generation addition, and mid-cycle updates to keep them refresh through minor cosmetic tweaks. Range Rover, is also looking forward to updating its vehicle, and a camouflaged prototype was siding tires on the Nurburgring tracks.

The new Range Rover generation finally includes a hybrid powertrain beside the existing petrol and diesel one. The forthcoming Range Rover will be underpinned by the Jaguar Land Rover MLA platform that will also form the basis of the next Jaguar XJ. But will Range Rover include a sure EV version?

The recent updates brought a powerful 3.0L mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel inline-six engine, which produces 350 PS and 700 Nm of torque. With the fifth generation on the line, the Jaguar XJ and Range Rover both might equip this fiery engine under the hood.

From what we can see through the camouflage worn by the Range Rover development mule, its headlamps appear to feature vertically stacked DRLs in the outboard positions, as seen on the current Range Rover Sport. At the rear end, visual updates include elements that tie the flagship model’s styling is closer to the brand’s newer models such as the Velar and the Evoque, though the full-sized Range Rover will still use vertically stacked light units.

Rishabh Chugh
An automobile engineer by profession, writer by heart.
