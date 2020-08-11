Nissan Magnite Will Enter Indian Market to Compete With Venue And Vitara Brezza !!!

- Advertisement -

While Nissan has a new lineup ready for global release, a compact SUV has been planned for the Indian market. The Nissan Magnite concept has been revealed and will soon be a reality in India.

The upcoming Nissan Magnite will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. The concept car that you see in digital form here appears more significant than it is, and very much like a “normal” SUV. It looks bolder and edgier compared to the Kicks. There’s a prominent grille, LED daytime running lights that run the full height of the face at the edges, 3D tail lamps, two-tone floating roof – all these cues are accounted for.

According to Autocar India, the Magnite – which started life as a Datsun project – is set for a January 2021 launch in India. The magazine says that there will be four powertrain combos, including a 72 hp 1.0L three-cylinder NA petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox choices, and a 95 hp 1.0L three-cylinder turbo option with manual and CVT choices.

The Magnite will enter beneath the existing Nissan Kicks. The interior for the Magnite concept has not been revealed, suggesting it will either be teased further in the months ahead – or it may not have a concept-level cabin design, and a production version is all that has been developed.