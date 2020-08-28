Citroen C3 Sporty: Know About Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Price, And More Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Car manufacturer Citroen is preparing to launch its first car in the Indian market. According to the information, Citron may present its C5 Aircross as the first car in India. The Citron C5 was spotted during testing shortly before.

But now another Citroen C3 Sporty Sub-4-Meter crossover has been seen during testing. Let us tell you that the company has kept the codename C21 of this car, and this car has been seen during testing on the roads of Pune.

It can be seen in these photos released by Team-BHP that the Citron C3 Sporty has been fully camouflaged. According to the information, this model is an early-development prototype. Let us know that like all other cars of Citron, and the C3 Sporty will also be given a quirky exterior.

According to the information, the company’s leading volume car will be made locally, which will be the Citroen C3 Sporty. Let us tell you that in the last three to four years, the compact SUV segment has received a lot of boost in the Indian market.

Talking about this car’s exterior, it can be kept like its electric version present in the international market. This electric car from Citron has a triple-tone theme. Also, the headlamp is mounted on the bottom bumper.

Apart from this, it has Black Roof Rail, Blackend A-, B- and C-Pillar, Racked Windshield, Sporty Alloy Wheels, and Aggressive Cuts and Creases. Let us know that the Citron C3 will be made under the C-Cubed program of Sporty Citron, and under this program, India will bring four cars by 2023.

Talking about its engine, the 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder Puretech petrol engine can be used in Citron C3 Sporty. This engine provides 114 Bhp of power. It is believed that this car will get a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox.