Home Car News Citroen C3 Sporty: Know About Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Price, And...
Car NewsReviewsCar ReviewsFeaturedFeatures/OpinionSpotted/Spied

Citroen C3 Sporty: Know About Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Price, And More Information !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

Car manufacturer Citroen is preparing to launch its first car in the Indian market. According to the information, Citron may present its C5 Aircross as the first car in India. The Citron C5 was spotted during testing shortly before.

But now another Citroen C3 Sporty Sub-4-Meter crossover has been seen during testing. Let us tell you that the company has kept the codename C21 of this car, and this car has been seen during testing on the roads of Pune.

It can be seen in these photos released by Team-BHP that the Citron C3 Sporty has been fully camouflaged. According to the information, this model is an early-development prototype. Let us know that like all other cars of Citron, and the C3 Sporty will also be given a quirky exterior.

According to the information, the company’s leading volume car will be made locally, which will be the Citroen C3 Sporty. Let us tell you that in the last three to four years, the compact SUV segment has received a lot of boost in the Indian market.

Also Read:  Undisguised BMW G82 M4 spotted months before launch

Talking about this car’s exterior, it can be kept like its electric version present in the international market. This electric car from Citron has a triple-tone theme. Also, the headlamp is mounted on the bottom bumper.

Apart from this, it has Black Roof Rail, Blackend A-, B- and C-Pillar, Racked Windshield, Sporty Alloy Wheels, and Aggressive Cuts and Creases. Let us know that the Citron C3 will be made under the C-Cubed program of Sporty Citron, and under this program, India will bring four cars by 2023.

Talking about its engine, the 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder Puretech petrol engine can be used in Citron C3 Sporty. This engine provides 114 Bhp of power. It is believed that this car will get a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox.

- Advertisement -

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
Previous articleVanderpump Rules Season 9 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Latest Update !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Car Company Honda Announced its First Electric Car Will be Named “Honda E” !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Also Read:  Know About The Latest Trends from Automobile Industry !!!
While most carmakers are focusing on making electric sedans and electric SUVs, Japanese carmaker Honda Cars are preparing to make a small car as...
Read more
Car News

New Hyundai i20 Elite Car: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Launched Date, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Anoj Kumar -
The new Hyundai i20 is scheduled to be launched in October, due to which the company has been doing road testing of this car...
Read more
Car News

New Honda Jazz TVC Launched In Indian Market Recently, Know Car Features, Specs, Mileage, And All Information !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Japanese carmaker Honda Cars has launched its premium hatchback Honda Jazz in the Indian market. The company has launched this car for Rs 7.49...
Read more
Audi

Audi RS Q8 Launched In India, Know About Specs, Price, Mileage, Picture, And Latest Information !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Audi has launched the RS Q8 in India today. The Audi RS Q8 is priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). The Audi RS Q8...
Read more
2,717,313FansLike
41,003FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Citroen C3 Sporty: Know About Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Price, And More Information !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Car manufacturer Citroen is preparing to launch its first car in the Indian market. According to the information, Citron may present its C5 Aircross...
Read more

Car Company Honda Announced its First Electric Car Will be Named “Honda E” !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
While most carmakers are focusing on making electric sedans and electric SUVs, Japanese carmaker Honda Cars are preparing to make a small car as...
Read more

New Hyundai i20 Elite Car: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Launched Date, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
The new Hyundai i20 is scheduled to be launched in October, due to which the company has been doing road testing of this car...
Read more

New Honda Jazz TVC Launched In Indian Market Recently, Know Car Features, Specs, Mileage, And All Information !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Japanese carmaker Honda Cars has launched its premium hatchback Honda Jazz in the Indian market. The company has launched this car for Rs 7.49...
Read more

Audi RS Q8 Launched In India, Know About Specs, Price, Mileage, Picture, And Latest Information !!!

Audi Anoj Kumar -
Audi has launched the RS Q8 in India today. The Audi RS Q8 is priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). The Audi RS Q8...
Read more

Kia Sonet New TVC Launched: Know About Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Features, Price, And Latest Update !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Kiya Motors is launching its new compact SUV Kiya Sonnet in the Indian market soon. Kia Motors is leaving no stone unturned to promote...
Read more

Know About Hyundai’s New Electric SUV Kona EV Car Launch Date, Look, Specs, Mileage, And All Updates !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
With the era of electric cars coming up, auto companies have increased their focus on electric vehicles, Hyundai leading the way, with three vehicles...
Read more

Good Possibility to Buy a Cheap Car, MG Motor Starts Second-Hand Car Business !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
MG Motor India has launched second-hand cars to increase its sales further. MG Motor India gave this information in a statement on Monday. The...
Read more

Mahindra Marazzo Car Comes with BS6 Engine, Know About Price, Mileage, Specs, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a new Marazzo MPV with a BS6 engine. Mahindra Marazzo, with the BS6 engine, has come in 3 variants....
Read more

Mercedes EQC 400 Electric SUV Car Seen at Dealership, Know About Specs, Review, Mileage, And Much More !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is about to launch its Fully Electric SUV Mercedes EQC 400 in the Indian market soon. This car has been...
Read more
© Auto Freak