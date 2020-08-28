Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Latest Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Vanderpump Rules is an American tv series that premiered on January 7, 2013, on Bravo. Developed as a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it has aired eight seasons. It features Lisa Vanderpump and the staff at her restaurant SUR in West Hollywood, California.

The Plot of Season 9

Vanderpump attend Vanderpump’s employees at SUR, a restaurant in West Hollywood, as they work on to make their futures in show business and become entangled in interpersonal drama. The tv series initially centered on new server Scheana Marie and her relationships with established employees: Stassi, Katie, Kristen, Tom, and Jax.

The Cast of Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump,

Ariana Madix,

Stassi Schroeder,

Katie Maloney-Schwartz,

Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor,

Tom Sandoval, and

Kristen Doute

James Kennedy,

Tom Schwartz,

Lala Kent,

Dayna Kathan, and

Beau Clark

Release Date

There is no official confirmation of the release by the maker’s end, but stay tuned for more news.