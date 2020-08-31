Know Everything About BS6 Honda Jazz Variant Wise Features, Specs, Mileage, Price, And More Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Car manufacturer Honda Cars India recently launched the new-generation Honda Jazz, and it’s premium hatchback car. The company has launched the Car at an initial price of Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has introduced this Car in three variants V, VX, and ZX. Here we are telling you about its variant vice features.

1. Honda Jazz V (Manual: Rs. 7.50 Lakh, CVT: Rs. 8.50 Lakh, Ex-showroom)

The Honda Jazz V is its base variant, with audio system with cruise control, remote central locking, auto climate control, front and rear power windows, drive one-touch window operation, electric adjust wing mirrors, 5-inch display and Bluetooth connectivity.

Along with this, steering mount control, driver seat height adjustment, front centre armrest, paddle shifter (CVT) rear wiper and washer, 15-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lamp, LED tail-lamp, dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensor and rear-view camera have been given.

2. Honda Jazz VX (Manual: Rs. 8.10 lakhs, CVT: Rs. 9.10 lakhs, ex-showroom)

This variant is the second variant of this car, which has all the features of Honda Jazz V. Along with this, features like key-less entry and go, power-folding wing mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch touch screen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice commands have been given in this variant.

3. Honda Jazz ZX (Manual: Rs 8.74 lakh, CVT: Rs 9.74 lakh, ex-showroom)

This variant is the top variant of Honda Jazz, which has all the features of Honda Jazz V and VX. Along with the features of both these variants, this variant has LED headlamps, LED fog lamps and sunroof with integrated daytime running lamps.

This premium hatchback has 345 litres of cargo space. Talking about its engine, it has a BS6 standard-based 1.2-litre petrol engine, and this engine provides 89 Bhp of power and 110 Newton meter of torque. This Car has the option of 5-speed manual and CVT automatic gearbox.

Honda had already started booking this Car. This Car can be booked from the company’s website or official dealership. Recently, the company also released a TVC of the new Honda Jazz. In the market, this car will compete with Tata Ultra, Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.