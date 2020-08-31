Home Car News Know Everything About BS6 Honda Jazz Variant Wise Features, Specs, Mileage, Price,...
Car NewsReviewsCar ReviewsFeaturedFeatures/OpinionMakeHondaLuxury CarsSpotted/Spied

Know Everything About BS6 Honda Jazz Variant Wise Features, Specs, Mileage, Price, And More Information !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

Car manufacturer Honda Cars India recently launched the new-generation Honda Jazz, and it’s premium hatchback car. The company has launched the Car at an initial price of Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has introduced this Car in three variants V, VX, and ZX. Here we are telling you about its variant vice features.

1. Honda Jazz V (Manual: Rs. 7.50 Lakh, CVT: Rs. 8.50 Lakh, Ex-showroom)

The Honda Jazz V is its base variant, with audio system with cruise control, remote central locking, auto climate control, front and rear power windows, drive one-touch window operation, electric adjust wing mirrors, 5-inch display and Bluetooth connectivity.

Along with this, steering mount control, driver seat height adjustment, front centre armrest, paddle shifter (CVT) rear wiper and washer, 15-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lamp, LED tail-lamp, dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensor and rear-view camera have been given.

2. Honda Jazz VX (Manual: Rs. 8.10 lakhs, CVT: Rs. 9.10 lakhs, ex-showroom)

This variant is the second variant of this car, which has all the features of Honda Jazz V. Along with this, features like key-less entry and go, power-folding wing mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch touch screen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice commands have been given in this variant.

Also Read:  2020 Nissan Titan Price, Reviews, Specs, Features, And Latest Updates !!!

3. Honda Jazz ZX (Manual: Rs 8.74 lakh, CVT: Rs 9.74 lakh, ex-showroom)

This variant is the top variant of Honda Jazz, which has all the features of Honda Jazz V and VX. Along with the features of both these variants, this variant has LED headlamps, LED fog lamps and sunroof with integrated daytime running lamps.

This premium hatchback has 345 litres of cargo space. Talking about its engine, it has a BS6 standard-based 1.2-litre petrol engine, and this engine provides 89 Bhp of power and 110 Newton meter of torque. This Car has the option of 5-speed manual and CVT automatic gearbox.

Honda had already started booking this Car. This Car can be booked from the company’s website or official dealership. Recently, the company also released a TVC of the new Honda Jazz. In the market, this car will compete with Tata Ultra, Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Tesla Model 3 sheds roof, becomes convertible...

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
Previous articleCitroen C3 Sporty: Know About Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Price, And More Information !!!
Next articlePoldark Season 6 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Everything Here !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Know About Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 Launch Date, Specs, Review, Mileage, Price, And Everything Latest Update Here !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Mercedes-Benz has updated its electric SUV EQC 400 on the Indian website. Last week this car was seen in a showroom in Delhi. Mercedes...
Read more
Car News

Citroen C3 Sporty: Know About Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Price, And More Information !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Car manufacturer Citroen is preparing to launch its first car in the Indian market. According to the information, Citron may present its C5 Aircross...
Read more
Car News

Car Company Honda Announced its First Electric Car Will be Named “Honda E” !!!

Anoj Kumar -
While most carmakers are focusing on making electric sedans and electric SUVs, Japanese carmaker Honda Cars are preparing to make a small car as...
Read more
Car News

New Hyundai i20 Elite Car: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Launched Date, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Anoj Kumar -
The new Hyundai i20 is scheduled to be launched in October, due to which the company has been doing road testing of this car...
Read more
2,716,972FansLike
41,003FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Know About Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 Launch Date, Specs, Review, Mileage, Price, And Everything Latest Update Here !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Mercedes-Benz has updated its electric SUV EQC 400 on the Indian website. Last week this car was seen in a showroom in Delhi. Mercedes...
Read more

Know Everything About BS6 Honda Jazz Variant Wise Features, Specs, Mileage, Price, And More Information !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Car manufacturer Honda Cars India recently launched the new-generation Honda Jazz, and it's premium hatchback car. The company has launched the Car at an...
Read more

Citroen C3 Sporty: Know About Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Price, And More Information !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Car manufacturer Citroen is preparing to launch its first car in the Indian market. According to the information, Citron may present its C5 Aircross...
Read more

Car Company Honda Announced its First Electric Car Will be Named “Honda E” !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
While most carmakers are focusing on making electric sedans and electric SUVs, Japanese carmaker Honda Cars are preparing to make a small car as...
Read more

New Hyundai i20 Elite Car: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Launched Date, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
The new Hyundai i20 is scheduled to be launched in October, due to which the company has been doing road testing of this car...
Read more

New Honda Jazz TVC Launched In Indian Market Recently, Know Car Features, Specs, Mileage, And All Information !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Japanese carmaker Honda Cars has launched its premium hatchback Honda Jazz in the Indian market. The company has launched this car for Rs 7.49...
Read more

Audi RS Q8 Launched In India, Know About Specs, Price, Mileage, Picture, And Latest Information !!!

Audi Anoj Kumar -
Audi has launched the RS Q8 in India today. The Audi RS Q8 is priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). The Audi RS Q8...
Read more

Kia Sonet New TVC Launched: Know About Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Features, Price, And Latest Update !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Kiya Motors is launching its new compact SUV Kiya Sonnet in the Indian market soon. Kia Motors is leaving no stone unturned to promote...
Read more

Know About Hyundai’s New Electric SUV Kona EV Car Launch Date, Look, Specs, Mileage, And All Updates !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
With the era of electric cars coming up, auto companies have increased their focus on electric vehicles, Hyundai leading the way, with three vehicles...
Read more

Good Possibility to Buy a Cheap Car, MG Motor Starts Second-Hand Car Business !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
MG Motor India has launched second-hand cars to increase its sales further. MG Motor India gave this information in a statement on Monday. The...
Read more
© Auto Freak