Poldark Season 6 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Everything Here !!!

Poldark is a British historical drama tv series based on the novels of the same title by Winston Graham and starring Aidan Turner in the lead role.

The series was written and adapted by Debbie Horsfield for the BBC, and directed by several directors throughout its run. Set between 1781 and 1801, the plot follows the titular character on his return to Cornwall after the American War of Independence in 1783.

The thriller series Poldark arrived for the fans in July 2019 with its fifth instalment and audience is now waiting for season 6.

The Cast of Season 6

Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza Poldark

Ruby Bentall as Verity Blamey

Caroline Blakiston as Agatha Poldark

Phil Davis as Jud Paynter

Beatie Edney as Prudie Paynter

Jack Farthing as George Warleggan

Luke Norris as Dr Dwight Enys

Heida Reed as Elizabeth Warleggan

Kyle Soller as Francis Poldark

The Plot of Season 6

There is no information about the storyline or plot of season 6. We will keep you posted once it is revealed.

Release Date

There is no confirmation about the release of season 6. But stay tuned for all the new and latest information.