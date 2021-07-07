Dark Edition of Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz Launch Date In India, Specs, Model, Price, And Know Latest Update Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Tata Motors is bringing one of its most popular vehicles Tata Nexon on a dark theme. Along with this, the company is also launching the Dark Edition of Tata Altroz. No change has been made in their engine.

The country’s leading car maker Tata Motors is going to launch the dark edition of its popular vehicles Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz ​​today. These models have started arriving at the dealerships as well. If the report is to be believed, then the dealers have started booking them as well. The Dark Edition will be based on the top-end variants of the car and is expected to cost Rs 20,000 more than the standard variant. Altas Black paint scheme and gloss black alloy wheels can be given in both the models.

Features of Tata Nexon Dark Edition

The Tata Nexon Dark Edition will have a black finish on the front grille, lower bumper, and fog lamp housing. Its black alloy wheels will give a sporty look to the car. Talking about the interior, there will be a completely black dashboard and dark shade will be given to the seats and door pads. It will get features like automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 8-speaker Harman audio system, 6-way adjustable driver seat, 6-way adjustable driver seat, premium leather seat, cooled glovebox, powered sunroof, and multi-drive mode.

Features of Tata Altroz ​​Dark Edition

The Dark Edition of the Tata Altroz ​​will also get a black grille and lower bumper. Special dark badging will be seen on the front fenders. There will be no change in the size of the alloy wheels, though they will get the black treatment. The leather seats, door pads, and dashboard will be kept in black in the interior. The car will get features like auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, steering mounted controls, wearable keys, ambient lighting, climate control, front and rear armrests, and rear AC vents.

The Engine will not Change

There will be no change in the engine of both the Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz. The Tata Nexon Dark Edition has 1.5-liter petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. On the other hand, the 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines have been used in Tata Altroz ​​Dark Edition. The petrol engine generates 86bhp power and 113Nm of torque, while the diesel engine generates 90bhp power and 200Nm of torque.

Hyundai Venue will Compete

These cars of Tata will compete with the Hyundai Venue. This car of Hyundai is being liked the most in the budget category. The ex-showroom price of this car is around Rs 7 lakh. Talking about the features, a petrol engine of 1197 CC has been given in it. This 5 seater car can give a mileage of 17 kmpl.