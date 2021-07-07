Home Car News Know About New Car Buyer Tips When Dealership Hide These Things From...
Car NewsReviewsCar ReviewsFeatures/OpinionSpotted/Spied

Know About New Car Buyer Tips When Dealership Hide These Things From Customers While Selling A New Car !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Modified date:
- Advertisement -

Some information is such that many times the dealership of car companies hides it. Due to this, the customer may have to bear the loss later.

Buying a car is not an easy task. There are many things to be aware of while buying a car. Everyone pays attention to the model, price, features, and mileage of the car. But there are some things that you may not be able to know and because of this, you may have to suffer heavy losses in the future.

The dealerships of some car companies may hide some information from you. Hiding this information proves beneficial for them. That’s why today we are telling you about some similar things that dealerships of car companies can hide from you.

Negotiation

  • If you think that car companies sell cars at a fixed price, then you are wrong.
  • The car does not have a fixed price, so bargaining can always be done while buying a car at dealerships.
  • A discount of 10 thousand rupees or more can be obtained at the price of the car by bargaining. It depends on your conversation.

Discount on Car

  • Do keep in mind that most of the time the car gets some discount whether it is the festive season or not.
  • These offers include benefits like cash discount, extended warranty, servicing, or accessories.
  • But sometimes companies do not give you these necessary details and even the dealerships do not tell you about it. This results in loss of customers.

Accessories

  • There are many accessories offered while buying a car. You get complete information about this.
  • Dealerships often do not disclose this and pressurize the customer to buy a paid accessories plan.
  • These paid accessories plan prices can range between Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
    Therefore, while buying a car, make sure to find out about the free accessories available with it.
- Advertisement -

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
Previous articleKeep in Mind These Things When Go to Car Mechanic For Service, Know Everything In Details !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Keep in Mind These Things When Go to Car Mechanic For Service, Know Everything In Details !!!

Anoj Kumar - 0
At the time of getting car service, mechanics take money by telling hidden charges or less. But by keeping a few things in mind,...
Read more
Car News

Know About World’s Cheapest Electric Car Launch Date, Specs, Running Cost, And Latest Update Here !!!

Anoj Kumar - 0
Cheap and Best Electric Car: The common man is troubled by the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100...
Read more
Car News

Things To Avoid When Buying A Used Car

Anoj Kumar - 0
When you need to make a replacement for your vehicle, buying a used car can be a smart investment. Since new car rates tend to...
Read more
BMW

BMW 5 Series New Car Launch Date, Specs, Features, Model, Price, And Know Latest Update Here !!!

Anoj Kumar - 0
BMW 5 Series New Car: Germany's leading car manufacturer BMW (BMW) on Thursday launched a new version of its 5 Series sedan car in...
Read more
3,008,864FansLike
40,862FollowersFollow
22FollowersFollow
246SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

© Auto Freak