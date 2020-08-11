Here’s Limited-Edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle Trim for India, While Compass Loses Manual Transmission in the US.

- Advertisement -

Jeep will be offering limited edition Compass Night Eagle trim for India, as a middle-level variant.

It will be powered by a 1.4L turbo petrol engine with a maximum power output of 162 PS and a peak torque of 250 Nm. ALong with a 2-liter engine that delivers a maximum power output of 173 PS and offers a peak torque of 350 Nm. Only the diesel variant will be fitted with a four-wheel-drive option.

The petrol variant will mate the engine with a 7-speed DCT transmission and a 6-speed manual. At the same time, a 9-speed torque convertor automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual will mate with the diesel engine option.

The dominant Black color scheme will distinguish the limited-edition Compass. It will come with black 18-inch alloy wheels, black chrome accents in the front grille, special exterior badges, and blacked-out window panels. Thus will exclusive features, the limited-edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle trim will be priced around Rs 19.69 lakhs.

Other than the Night Eagle edition, the Compass loses Manual transmission in the US. Less than one percent of the total Compass’s sales in the United States were attributed to the Compass with manual transmission (only around 100 units).

This means the entry-level price of the 2021 Jeep Compass will increase from $23,775 to $25,390 reportedly. In India though, the manual transmission is expected to continue shortly.