Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Recent Update !!!

Karan Anshuman-created Indian sports drama Inside Edge already accumulated a huge fanbase throughout the world. Viewers are expecting to observe Season 3 this year.

The majority of the entertainment industry jobs were affected during the age of Covid-19. The creation of Inside Edge Season 3 has been reportedly affected. It seems the show will require more time to premiere. The previous two seasons of Inside Edge took approx 2.5 years interval in between Season 1 and Season 2 (launched on July 10, 2017, and December 6, 2019, respectively).

Fans will be delighted to hear that the cricket-oriented play Inside Edge Season 3 production has already begun its filming. Actor Tanuj Virwan will reprise his character in the upcoming show. While speaking to Deccan Heralds, he hinted at the storyline. Inside Edge Season 3 will continue from the end of Season 2. The upcoming season is also focusing on cricket but in a different form. “You will continue to see that my personality evolves into a mature individual,” explained Tanuj Kirwan.

However, numerous celebrities will return to play their role in Inside Edge Season 3 from the past two seasons. Furthermore, Mirchi Malini’s actor Akshay Oberoi joined the Inside Edge Season 3 throw. Other lead actors Vivek Oberoi (Vikrant Dhawan), Aamir Bashir ( Yashvardhan Patil), ), Richa Chadda (Zarina Malik), Sapna Pabbi (Mantra Patil), along with Sayani Gupta (Rohini Raghavan) will go back to portray their roles.

The series is being distributed by Amazon Originals. The sport play was admired and received positive reviews for acting and storylines from critics. Especially, the performances of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, and Angad Bedi have been praised. Inside Edge was nominated as Best Drama series in 46th International Emmy Awards.