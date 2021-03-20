Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Since Violet Evergarden made its debut in 2018, lovers are waiting for Violet Evergarden Season two. Season 1 was highly appreciated by global audiences. To clean your confusion, Devdiscourse talks about the Violet Evergarden anime series that dropped its finale two decades back.

The 13 episode series of Violet Evergarden is a version by Kyoto Animation. The Japanese light novel was composed by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. The novel series was produced by Shinichiro Hatta, Shinichi Nakamura, Kazusa Umeda, and Shigeru Saito.

There are two more films of the same franchise — Eternity along with the Auto Memory Doll and Violet Evergarden: The Movie, which was released in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Getting back to Violet Evergarden Season two, most of us know the story of this first Season left by many unfinished ending. The fans are enthusiastically waiting over 2.5 years for another season which is yet to be renewed. Unfortunately, the production appears to require more time for Japan’s tough combat struggle against the mortal coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, it appears production will surely be back for Season 2 and will demonstrate the sequence of this narrative.

If we think of multiple sources, the show programmers are in discussions to work on Violet Evergarden Season two. Kyoto Animation is working on the job and the scripts. The second season may fall by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.

The first-year left several cliffhangers. For instance — what happens to Important Gilbert? Is he dead? Will Violet relate to Important Gilber’s last word? Fans are eagerly waiting to find these answers in Violet Evergarden Season 2. A number of the show lovers are expecting Important Gilbert to be seen in Season 2 through flashbacks as he was implemented in Season 1.

The official synopsis of Violet Evergarden is:

“The story revolves around Auto Memory Dolls (自動手記人形, Jidō Shuki Ningyō): individuals initially used by a scientist called Dr. Orland to help his blind wife Mollie in writing her novels, and later hired by other people who needed their services. In the present time, the expression denotes the industry of writing for many others. The story follows Violet Evergarden’s travel of reintegrating back into society after the war is over and her search for her life’s purpose today that she’s no more a soldier to comprehend the last words her mentor and guardian, Major Gilbert, had told her:’I love you’.”

The important casts who may return to voice the character of Violet Evergarden in Season two are Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Minor Chihara as Erica. Other casts potentially will include Reba Buhar as Catalia, Takua Ingi, etc.