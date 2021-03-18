Here Are The Most Anticipated Bikes For The Year 2021

- Advertisement -

2021 is going to be a great year for all bike enthusiasts. Several leading motorcycle manufacturers are gearing up to launch their outstanding models this year. Right from sport bikes to electric vehicles, you are going to have a flood of options. Let us walk you through the most anticipated bikes of 2021.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

The roar of Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is enough to give you goosebumps. The manufacturers have made slight modifications to the engine of this upcoming model. It has an 888cc and inline 3-cylinder engine, which makes the bike easy to ride. The max power reaches 85 ps at 8,500 rpm and the maximum torque is 60 lb-ft at 6,500 rpm.

The bike comes with a 20-litre fuel tank. It has long-travel USD forks along with a preload-adjustable monoshock placed at the rear side. The front wheel is 19 inches and the rear wheel is 17 inches with Michelin Anakee Adventure dual-purpose tires. The seat height is 830 mm which can be adjusted to 810 mm. Marzocchi suspension, switchable traction control, and slip/assist clutch give you a smooth ride.

In terms of look, this bike is quite similar to the Triumph Tiger 900. The sleek LED headlights, slim body panels, and small beak make it one of the most good-looking bikes to hit the market. The 5-inch TFT instrument console offers smartphone connectivity. You get two riding modes with this bike – road and rain.

The bike will be made available in two color options including Graphite Diablo Red and Graphite Caspian Blue.

Husqvarna TE 300i

This is another most anticipated bike of 2021. Husqvarna TE 300i comes equipped with a 300 cc 2-stroke engine from the brand’s enduro range. The electronic fuel engine gives it a very smooth ride. A 39 mm throttle body, WP XACT rear shock, and engine management system make it a delight for an off-roader.

The bike has a robust steel frame made of chromium-molybdenum.

Benelli TNT 600

The best thing about this upcoming Benelli model is that it is a perfect blend of new and old. So, with it, you are going to get all your loved features and specifications along with several upgraded and new features.

The bike has a twin-cylinder four-stroke engine clubber with a massive 500cc liquid-cooled that can churn out 46.9 hp power with 8500 rpm. The maximum torque is 33.2 lb-ft.

The manufacturers have retained their trademark, the Lion of Pesaro on the steel trellis frame and the headlamp.

This super sporty bike allows you to relish different terrains. What else would a rider ever want?

Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha MT-07 has received many mechanical and cosmetic upgrades. Right from its cyclopic LED headlights to the body panels, the manufacturers have redesigned several features to give it a sleeker and sportier look. However, the manufacturers have retained the LCD console.

Now the handlebar of the bike is 32 mm wide and 19 mm tall, making it easier for the rider to navigate and control the bike.

The bike features a 680-cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that is compliant with BS6 emission norms and produces low-to-mid range torque.

Ducati SuperSport 950

Get ready to rule the tracks with Ducati SuperSport 950. One of the most awaited bikes of 2021, it has a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11 twin-cylinder engine that delivers robust performance. It promises 11 hp at 9000 rpm with 69 lb-ft torque at 6.500 rpm.

A 6-speed gearbox, disc brakes, eight-level traction control, and multi-level ABS are some of the best features of the bike.

Finally,

So, while these bikes are gearing up for their arrival in 2021, visit MXstore, buy the best motorcycling gear, and prepare yourself to welcome these bikes home in 2021.