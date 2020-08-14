Home Car News Know About The Latest Trends from Automobile Industry !!!
Know About The Latest Trends from Automobile Industry !!!

By- Furious Mad
The most adaptive and the most sustainable changes are seen clearly in one industry- the Automotive. And it began with Henry Ford a century ago. Now, these transformations are not only base on technical but social issues and designs. And what we expect now is a future with more flexible, compatible, and individualized access to travel. Let us look at some of the best innovations at present.

Innovation Survives Everything!!

The first to go is the innovative Mindset. It is long gone to give just a vehicle on four wheels. It was days when manufacturers thought of just metal on wheels. And now, they are giving smartphones on wheels, and coming up with a new redefinition of vehicles. And here, Tesla is in the lead of such a mindset group of industries. They are looking for better software every time for some better deliverance.

Performance makes Perfect Cut into hearts!!

The next is the Cutting edge production from Industry 4.0. the most important thing is to adapt, and now we see the capabilities of what automotive industry is capable of getting from it. They are going to be much more disruptive now with aid to production lines. Metal 3D is also heading in competition with much more than what we can ever think of.

Nature is real- We must Respect it!!

The next is the compatibility with the environment. And we now see a peak in the activities to get a better tech that supports nature. Cleaner techs like the electric vehicles are on the move. Also, Tesla is being the most influential EV selling company to date.

Laziness- Eh! We got comfort!!

The next item on the menu is the autonomous vehicles- It seems lazy, but that is comfort now. Now, most of the innovations focus on self-driving technologies. And it looks a great opening for more business. It needs a lot of processing of AI and Machine Learning.

Let us see to the brighter side of the Future to what it holds for us.

Furious Mad
Madhav Kumar is a student at BIT Sindri pursuing Electrical Engineering and has great interest in writing and research. He wants to share his experience with more people and also, learn from them.
