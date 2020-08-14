Lamborghini Essenza SCV12: The Lamborghini Reveals Another Track-Only Race Car !!!

- Advertisement -

The Lamborghini reveals another track-only race car- the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. This model is from the Lamborghini Squadra Corse division’s designers, and exclusively as a race car. The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a model on Aventador, with more upgrades on its mechanical, aerodynamical features and chassis upgrades. There are only 40 examples of this version.

Talking of the powertrain of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12, it contains the 6.5 liters naturally aspirated V12 engine in its hood. And it is found in the most capable states, producing around 830 hp. It is even more than 10 hp than the Sian Hybrid Hypercar. There are also major modifications visible like the redesign in the dual exhaust system. Also, there is an exceptional 6-speed gearbox.

There are also great updates to the exterior design. There are changes to the front headlights and the roof scoop. It is also equipped with rear and front magnesium wheels. Also, with the spoiler, there are additional aero forces downforce. Also, the owners get enrolled in the exclusive club of Lamborghini. Also, there are multifunctional driving for the f1 car adjustments as well. There are well-approved racing seats and carbon fibers usage in the various parts as well.

Let us have a lookout to the race version from Lamborghini with an exclusive club appearance as well.