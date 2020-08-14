Home Car News Mitsubishi Pajero Car Production Maybe End With 2021 !!!
Mitsubishi Pajero Car Production Maybe End With 2021 !!!

By- Furious Mad
One of the most famous, Mitsubishi Pajero, also known as the Mitsubishi Montero in India, is what is now in the news. We must keep the audience. It is not about Pajero Sports. There is an update in notifications that this will expect an end to the worldwide production in the coming year. This model came up among us in 2006, first showing itself at the Paris Motor Show. And in the upcoming later years, it got many of the facelifts.

Talking of the main reasons why Pajero is discontinuing Mitsubishi Pajero Car Production this model, many are to be put up on the list. In one of their latest mid-term plans, the company came up with the idea to focus more on the greener and sustainable models. Also, they need to cut more on the costs. So, shutting down the model fits in here with the plan. They are also going to shut down the Pajero Manufacturing Co Ltd in Gifu, and all production units will be going to Okazaki facility.

Also, it is long since Pajero discontinued the models in regional areas, and was only under manufacture for the export ones. Talking of their works in India, Mitsubishi came up with two models in the BS^ emissions norms. They were the Pajero Sport and the Outlander. But, none of these vehicles on sale are up to the new emission rules and, it is quite doubtful of when these versions shall come back to the market again after initial slow sails.

Furious Mad
Madhav Kumar is a student at BIT Sindri pursuing Electrical Engineering and has great interest in writing and research. He wants to share his experience with more people and also, learn from them.
Also Read:  New limited edition Mazda Mx 5 Janin Sport Shown for 2020
