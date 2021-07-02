Know About World’s Cheapest Electric Car Launch Date, Specs, Running Cost, And Latest Update Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Cheap and Best Electric Car: The common man is troubled by the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per liter in many states of the country. Diesel prices too will soon cross three digits. There is no hope of reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel. In such a situation, people are showing great interest in battery-powered electric cars. Seeing the increasing demand for electric vehicles, auto manufacturers have also started paying special attention to it and are launching their electric models. In the coming times, the electric car Strom R3 will be seen running on Indian roads.

Let us tell you that recently Mumbai based start-up company Strom Motors started booking its entry-level electric car Strom R3. The company is calling it the world’s cheapest electric car. People fed up with the rising prices of petrol and diesel can buy electric cars.

The company has kept the booking amount of Strom R3 Electric Car at Rs 10,000. According to the company, on booking this electric car this year, its delivery will start from 2022. Let us tell you that within just 4 days of the start of the booking, the company had booked about 165 units of this car worth Rs 7.5 crore. This figure has been increasing continuously. Strom Motors introduced its electric car Strom R3 in the year 2018.

The Strom R3 is a three-wheel and two-door electric car. This car was given two wheels in the front and one wheel at the rear. The reverse trike configuration has been used in this. This electric car has been specially designed and developed for urban areas like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The car gets an edgy design, which gets a muscular front bumper, LED lights, rear spoiler, sunroof, dual-tone colors with a white roof.

The Strom R3 electric car gets an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack that generates 20 bhp of power and 90Nm of torque. It has been given a regenerative braking system and 3 driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sports are available. The company claims that the top speed of this EV is 80 kilometers per hour. It takes 3 hours for the car battery to be fully charged.

Also, the company claims that this entry-level car gives a range of up to 200 km on a full charge. This car will be launched in three variants. Depending on the variants, it will get a driving range of 120 km, 160 km, and 200 km. The company says that this car has been specially designed keeping in mind the people who travel within 10 to 20 kilometers daily within the city. The cost of driving this car is only 40 paise per kilometer. According to the company, those driving this car will be able to save Rs 3 lakh in 3 years.

This compact EV is equipped with features like a 12-way adjustable driver seat, 4.3-inch digital instrument console, climate control, remote keyless entry. Also, the car gets an IoT-enabled continuous monitoring system and a 7-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system with 4G connectivity, voice control, gesture control, 20GB of onboard music storage, and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Strom R3 electric car is designed to seat two people. It is expected to be offered with two captain seats or a single bench seat for 3 people. It is simply a small electric car measuring 2,907 mm in length, 1,405 mm in width, and 1,572 mm in height. The ground clearance of this car is 185 mm. The weight of this electric car is 550 kg. It gets 13-inch steel wheels with 155/80 section tires.

Strom Motors claims that the electric car has been designed for 400-liters of luggage space. In which 300-litres are available in the rear of the car and 100-liters in the front. It gets two hydraulic disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. The company is giving a warranty of 3 years/ one lakh km with this entry-level EV.

The Strom R3 car will be offered in three variants. The starting price of this electric car is Rs 4.5 lakh. The company has started booking this car in the initial phase only in Delhi and Mumbai. It’s booking in other cities will also be started soon. This EV has been introduced with 4 color schemes. It includes Electric Blue, Neon Blue, Red, and Black colors.