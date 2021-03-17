Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Based on Japanese novel series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara,’ Log Horizon’ is now a favorite isekai anime. It revolves around a group of people who one day have transported in the MMORPG game that they play,’ Elder Tale.’ This event has been known as the Apocalypse. While the show has numerous important characters, its protagonist is Shiroe, a brilliant strategist who establishes the eponymous guild and afterward co-founds the Round Table alliance. . Season 3 of’Log Horizon,’ also called log Horizon:’ Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is all you want to know about the upcoming episode of this anime.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 episode 10, titled’Labyrinth in Akiba,’ is set to premiere on March 17, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. Studio Deen produced the upcoming season, together with Shinji Ishihara serving as the manager and Toshizo Nemoto as the most important scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the music, also Tomochi Kosaka handled the character designs. The rock band Band-Maid conducted the opening theme track”Different,” and Miyu Oshiro conducted the ending theme track”Blue Horizon.”

Where to Watch Log Horizon Season 3 Online?

Episodes of those anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands) on the same day of the broadcasting in Japan. What’s more, the Portuguese subtitled version can be found on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are offered on Wakanim.

In Japan, audiences can watch season 3 on Netflix Japan with Japanese sound and subtitles. ‘Log Horizon’ season 2 with English dubbing can be found on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. What’s more, the first two seasons of the anime series will also be available with English dubbing on Animelab.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, the Log Horizon members opt to allow Lelia and Litka Mofur to remain with them. They subsequently begin training together with all the younger members of their guild. While others look mostly dismissive of this Genius threat that the sisters have reported, Shiroe appears to be apprehensive. Minori, who has developed a crush on him, asks him to help her store for raids. Share happily accepts, and the two of them spend some time together.

Meanwhile, Rayneshia, Misa, and Rieze converse about how they will go to the Chinese server and receive Krusty back. Rieze says she won’t be going on this expedition since she has some duties in Akiba. Misa admits that she will function as Rayneshia’s security. One day, Minori and other younger members of the guild wake to discover that Shiroe and others are missing. She realizes that Ereinus has assaulted the city. In episode 10, the younger members of Log Horizon may have to save others as Akiba faces an unparalleled assault.