Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Date , Cast, Plot, And What We Know So Far !!!

Since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July 2019, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see following. The delay for the fifth period is sure during this critical time when the world is still severely fighting against the deadly coronavirus.

Expecting Animal Kingdom Season 5 in May 2020 had a great reason. Anticipate Season 1, all other previous seasons (second, third and fourth) were on May 30, 2017, May 29, 2018, and May 28, 2019, respectively.

The good thing is that the cast and crew had already been back for Animal Kingdom Season 5. Some episodes have been already filmed before the worldwide lockdown in 2020. Thus, fans are expecting the fifth season this year.

On December 12, the past year, Shawn Hatosy, who performs the role of Andrew aka Pope, disclosed that he had wrapped up his job for the entire year. “Because this is the final week of filming, but don’t take this to mean that Pope dies or anything crazy like this — he might just not have had any work scheduled for the last scenes,” Cartermatt published.

Fans will be happy to know that Animal Kingdom Season 5 will not indicate the end of the collection. The beautiful news is that TNT has renewed the show for Season 6.

Unfortunately, the disappointing fact is that Animal Kingdom will end with Season 6. The statement has been made by TNT on January 14, 2021.

The imminent Animal Kingdom Season 5 will probably revolve around the Cody Family who is related to the underworld activities that eventually become their day-to-day life with time. The forthcoming episodes are expected to feature Cody’s losing their own lives in a power struggle and keeping their supremacy. It’ll see the actors such as Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary, etc.