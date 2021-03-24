Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

The first quarter of 2021 is almost done and there is no word about when the next season of”Demon Slayer” will be released. A date has not yet been understood and all anime lovers can do right now is wait or produce their speculations.

Thus, it boils down to patience. Considering”Demon Slayer” is just one of those successful series from the box office, the very best thing which followers can do now is figure out how the next season will evolve. And the very best way to do that is to go figure out what plots or angles which”Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” carries. The movie was released last October and showrunners are reportedly planning to keep that story into the next season.

But before the movie, “Demon Slayer” season 2 was already confirmed months before. The only thing known is it will be shown in 2021 and a short trailer backing that was released. The clip showed the Entertainment District Arc about Yoshiwara in Tokyo, a historical red-light district.

Before that, it might be best for those residing in the United States and Canada to test out”Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.” It’s predicted to premiere in theatres on Apr. 26, 2021, in subbed and dubbed versions. Tickets will be pre-sold starting Apr. 9 while also hitting the VOD stage in Jun. 22. The official trailer for Mugen Train can be seen below.

However, people who may have not seen the first period of”Demon Slayer” may want to start doing so as early as today. It is highly recommended for individuals interested in all the anime since the film will be a continuation of the season the final arc of”Demon Slayer.” The film won’t be a recap of significant points in contrast to other anime series’ past seasons.