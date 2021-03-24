City Of Dreams Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!

- Advertisement -

“City Of Dreams” has been rather a riveting political drama for one of the Indian audiences. The first period of”The City Of Dreams”, which was published in May, had received decent reviews from the audience as well as critics. The notion of creating a movie was transformed into a string considering the potential progress observed in Indian digital media. This web series is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Rohit Banawlikar.

“City Of Dreams” Season 2 Cast

The throw of the next season of”City Of Dreams” is as follows

Priya Bapat as Poornima Amre

Siddharth Chandrekar as Ashish Rao Gaikwad

Eijaz Khan as Sl Wasim Khan

Atul Kulkarni as Amey Rao Gaikwad

Vishwas Kini

Sandeep Kulkarni as Purushottam

Uday Tikekar as Jiten Kaka

Amrita Bagchi

Sachin Pilgaonkar

Flora Saini as Mystery Woman

Geetika Tyagi

The lead roles in the”City Of Dreams” Season two are anticipated to be reprised from Season1. But it is yet to be observed if any new faces will make an appearance in the new year.

“City Of Dreams” Season 2 Plot

The web series portrays various facets of society and human behavior such as greed, power, and vengeance, just like any other political drama. The narrative revolves around the dispute within the Gaikwad family that breaks out following a murder attempt on Ameya Rao Gaikwad, a polarizing political figure. Confusing the lines between immoral and moral, a tussle for power makes the heart of this riveting series.

Though you need to reveal a bit of patience until the show captures some speed and that occurs when you see some friction producing between the Gaikwad siblings. It may be irksome but gripping. Apart from this, the persuasive and powerful performances from the actors keep the audience wanting more.

Trailer

As of now, there’s not yet been a launch of this trailer for Season 2, however, don’t eliminate hope, and stay tuned as we’ll update you with the same as soon as it is released!

“City Of Dreams” Season 2 Release Date

The City Of Dreams season 1 had 10 episodes in total and Season 2 is very likely to possess the same. The web series will soon be making its way to Hotstar Specials, likely in December 2020.

Storyline

The concept for the show came from Kukunoor’s team member, Rohit Banawlikar. Banawlikar and Kukunoor co-wrote an anthology, meant to be turned into a feature film. However, as digital platforms climbed in India, Kukunoor felt that there was a range for a series! The storyline is as follows.

Several lives intersect after an assassination attempt on Mumbai’s most polarizing political figure. A single stone thrown into a seemingly placid lake sets off a series of ripples that affect everyone and hurt many. “City Of Dreams” is the story of the feud inside the Gaikwad family, which surfaced after an assassination effort. Blurring the lines, in a power struggle, forms the core of the narrative.

Below is a listing of those episodes together with the title and release date of the same.

“The Shoot-out” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Response” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Rift” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Hunt” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Conclusion” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Black Book” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Mastermind” premiered on 3rd May 2019

“The Awakening” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Betrayal” was released on 3rd May 2019

“The Victory” was released on 3rd May 2019

On 21st April 2019, Hotstar Specials published the teaser for”The City Of Dreams” on YouTube and other social media platforms announcing the release of the show on 3rd May 2019.