Know About Skoda Octavia Launch Date in India, Specs, Price, Speed, And All Information Here !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Modified date:
Popular auto company Skoda has launched its new generation, Octavia, in India. This car has been launched in two variants Base Style Trim and Laurin & Klement. The price of this car is Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which has been fixed at Rs 28.99 lakh for its top model. This car is equipped with a 2.0-liter TSI (Turbo) engine. In this, many updates have been given with the latest features.

These Changes have been Made

The company has given it a very different look from the old Octavia. Many changes have been made to the new 2021 Skoda Octavia. The look of the front and rear sides of the car has already been made quite sharp. The updated butterfly grille design and sharp LED headlamps have also been included in the car.

FEATURES AND ENGINE

A new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been given in the cabin of the new Octavia. In this car, you have been given great features like a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a new two-spoke steering wheel. The new car will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine that produces 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox, which will power the front wheels.

It will Compete

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will compete with the Hyundai Alantra in India. Its price starts from 17.86 lakhs to 21.13 lakhs. Prices of diesel variants of Elantra start at Rs. 18.88 Lakh. The Elantra is available in five variants, which include 2 manual and 3 automatic variants.

Anoj Kumar
