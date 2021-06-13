Know About Tesla World’s Fastest Car Features, Speed, Price, Specs, And All Updates Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Tesla, famous for its electric vehicles, has launched the world’s fastest car. The company has launched the Tesla Model S Plaid in the US market. This is being said to be the fastest car ever, whose price has been fixed at $ 1,29,990 i.e. around Rs 95 lakh. This car can accelerate to 100 kmph in just two seconds.

Price Hiked before Launch

Earlier this car was scheduled to be launched on June 3, but due to supply issues, its launch was pushed forward. At the same time, the price of this car has also been increased just before the launch. Along with this, the prices of some other models have also been increased. The deliveries of the electric 4-door Tesla Model S Plaid were started from Friday itself. Tesla Chief Elon Musk himself gave this information.

Amazing Speed

Three electric motors have been used in the Tesla Model S Plaid, which generates 1,020 horsepower. This car can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just two seconds. According to Musk, it is faster than Porsche and safer than Volvo. The high speed of this car is 321 kmph.

Features

The company has given 19-inch wheels in the Tesla Model S Plaid, although customers can also opt for 21-inch wheels. This fastest car gives a range of up to 627 km in a single charge. The company claims that the car’s superchargers can charge it for up to 300 km in just 15 minutes.

They will Compete

The speedy car from Tesla will compete with luxury vehicles from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Lucid Motors. Their speed is also tremendous. In this case, the Tesla Model S Plaid will give tough competition to these cars.