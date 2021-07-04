Home Top stories What To Expect From The Blacklist Season 9
What To Expect From The Blacklist Season 9

By- Anoj Kumar
The Blacklist was renewed by NBC for its 9th Season. The Blacklist is currently airing its eighth series. It stars Megan Boone and James Spader as criminal hunters. The Blacklist is still a trusted source of serialized crime-solving, even though streaming platforms like Netflix dominate the TV drama scene.

Raymond “Red” Reddington (James), a former member on the FBI’s most-wanted list, ally with the Bureau in order to eliminate a list of criminals and get vindication.

To find the “blacklist” targets, he works with Elizabeth Keen (Boone), a profiler. Although ratings have declined over the years, The Blacklist still has a loyal fanbase that waits for new episodes.

Blacklist Season 9: Update

It is therefore good news for Blacklist fans that they will continue to watch the series in the future. The next season has been officially announced. Although the release date and details have not been announced, it is possible that the storyline will include Red and Liz hunting down criminals from their blacklist.

 

The Blacklist Season 9

Popular series like The Blacklist are responsible for a large portion of NBC’s success in original comedy and drama. They have created a sustainable niche that seems to be sustainable, which is commendable.

With dedicated viewers for shows like This Is Us, Law & Order Special Victims Unit, and reality TV and late-night programs are a bonus. Syfy and Bravo are also owned by NBC Universal. Traditional networks continue to struggle.

Peacock, a subscription service from NBC, recently entered the streaming market. Peacock, currently The Office and Parks and Recreation’s exclusive streaming service, offers several payment options for its subscribers.

They have also recently signed a deal to be the exclusive streamer for WWE in the US. In March, they will integrate Peacock with the WWE Network. This will allow them to invest more money in their streaming service. This scene features series such as The Blacklist Traditional network TV is still burning bright.

